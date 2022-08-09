Citigroup Lowers Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $6.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 38.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 14.2 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock worth $4,209,427. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

