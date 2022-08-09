Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,157.96 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Civitas has a total market cap of $14,157.96 and approximately $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00155916 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009560 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 398.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.
About Civitas
CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.
