Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $14,157.96 (CIV)

Civitas (CIV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Civitas has a total market cap of $14,157.96 and approximately $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civitas has traded 41.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00155916 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00009560 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 398.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,715,357 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com.

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

