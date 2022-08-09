Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.56.

DE opened at $343.71 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.51. The firm has a market cap of $105.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

