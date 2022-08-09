Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,742,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $207.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.