Clearwater Analytics (CWAN) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) is one of 415 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Clearwater Analytics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clearwater Analytics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearwater Analytics 1 3 7 0 2.55 Clearwater Analytics Competitors 1619 11146 24063 526 2.63

Clearwater Analytics currently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.86%. Given Clearwater Analytics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Clearwater Analytics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearwater Analytics -3.68% 2.01% 1.50% Clearwater Analytics Competitors -91.56% -64.74% -8.84%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Clearwater Analytics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clearwater Analytics $252.02 million -$8.21 million -244.13 Clearwater Analytics Competitors $1.81 billion $283.08 million 34.89

Clearwater Analytics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Clearwater Analytics. Clearwater Analytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.1% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Clearwater Analytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clearwater Analytics rivals beat Clearwater Analytics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions. Its Clearwater Prism solution enables self-service access to data feeds from accounting, compliance, performance, and risk systems, including those offered by the company and other third-party software vendors, as well as provides flexible reporting to various users. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

