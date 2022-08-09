ClinTex CTi (CTI) Trading Up 54.8% Over Last Week

ClinTex CTi (CTI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ClinTex CTi has traded 54.8% higher against the dollar. ClinTex CTi has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,777.17 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003867 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002150 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00131831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00036383 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00067789 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Coin Profile

ClinTex CTi is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 124,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official message board is clintex.medium.com. ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io. The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using U.S. dollars.

