CloakCoin Achieves Market Cap of $2.40 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001717 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $552.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000380 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00018367 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,874,810 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

