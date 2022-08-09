CM Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. CM Management LLC owned 0.30% of Compass Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Foresite Capital Opportunity Management V LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,487,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,340,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics Price Performance

CMPX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.58. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,211. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $261.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 30,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.49 per share, for a total transaction of $76,497.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at $36,896,805.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,794,932.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 30,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $76,497.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,817,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,896,805.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 268,777 shares of company stock worth $658,736 in the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary antibody-based therapeutics to treat multiple human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for biliary tract cancers, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for colorectal and ovarian cancer; CTX-471, a monoclonal antibody product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors, such as small cell lung cancer and melanoma; and CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 for oncology area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.