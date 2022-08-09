CM Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned 0.16% of Theravance Biopharma worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 456,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 83,721 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Theravance Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,940. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.