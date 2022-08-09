CM Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

CM Management LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 0.80% of Cytosorbents worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Avenir Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 1,787,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 391,890 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Cytosorbents Price Performance

About Cytosorbents

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,161. Cytosorbents Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $9.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

