CM Management LLC Has $511,000 Position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

CM Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Gain Therapeutics worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,149. The company has a market capitalization of $50.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,212.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

