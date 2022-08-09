CM Management LLC Purchases 55,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CM Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.5% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,523,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111,815 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.24.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. 636,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,869,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

