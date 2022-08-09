CM Management LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

CM Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics accounts for 6.8% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

CYTK traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. 11,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,523. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $412,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $16,882,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,563,517. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

