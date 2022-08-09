CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Position Boosted by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,827 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 2.31% of CNFinance worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in CNFinance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNFinance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 53.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNFinance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 784,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 116,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered CNFinance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

CNFinance Stock Performance

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. 16,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,277. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 753.06, a current ratio of 821.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of 49.40 and a beta of 0.22. CNFinance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. CNFinance had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.54%. Analysts predict that CNFinance Holdings Limited will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNFinance

(Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners; and loan lending agency services for financial institutions. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

Featured Stories

