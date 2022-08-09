Coin98 (C98) Achieves Market Capitalization of $105.27 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $105.27 million and $19.75 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000342 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013630 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00078697 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Bogged (BOG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001283 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

