Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 57,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $78.23. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,137,000 after buying an additional 119,777 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,302,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,397,000 after buying an additional 67,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 67,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

