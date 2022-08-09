Colonial Trust Advisors Acquires 200 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Price Performance

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $68.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.26. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

