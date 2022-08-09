Colonial Trust Advisors Has $250,000 Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,092 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,031,000 after buying an additional 184,285 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,488,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 251,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.17 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Articles

