Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $196.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

