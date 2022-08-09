Colonial Trust Advisors Invests $850,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 126,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $228.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $199.56 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

