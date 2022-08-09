Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases 322 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

