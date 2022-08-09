Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 116 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.63 and a 200-day moving average of $177.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

