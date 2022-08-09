Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 124 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $201.84 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.58.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

