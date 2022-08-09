Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 247 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 113.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 200,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.53.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.