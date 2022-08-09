Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 423 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,773 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,294,000 after buying an additional 53,629 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 97,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $306.14 on Tuesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.12 and its 200-day moving average is $307.58.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

