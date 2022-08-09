Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 433 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

