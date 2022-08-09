Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 447 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 624,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 108,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $179.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.15.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 29,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total transaction of $4,393,613.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,941.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

