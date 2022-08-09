Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 537 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.73.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

