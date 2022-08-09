Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 70 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle International by 5.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crown Castle International Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $179.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.17%.

Crown Castle International Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

