Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund stock opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

