Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,438 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Comerica worth $39,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 40.0% in the first quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Comerica by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $78.49 on Tuesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.31 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Comerica to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

