Commerce Bank Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Uber Technologies worth $40,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.32% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James raised Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 87,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $2,745,909.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,169.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.