Commerce Bank Has $18.08 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,745 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $18,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

