Commerce Bank Has $26.76 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53,790 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $562,481,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,033,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $221,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,419,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $482,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.81.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

