Commerce Bank Has $31.98 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $31,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,028,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,777,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $129.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

