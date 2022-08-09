Commerce Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 467,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,039,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFA opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

