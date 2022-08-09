Commerce Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160,541 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

