Commerce Bank Sells 1,373 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 1.99% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $23,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock opened at $124.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.37. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $110.35 and a 12-month high of $154.87.

