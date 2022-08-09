Commerce Bank Sells 3,005 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $27,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.
In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
