Commerce Bank Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

