Commerce Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $21,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

