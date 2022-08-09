Comparing Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) and Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woolworths Group and Village Super Market’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.16 $19.99 million $1.62 14.04

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woolworths Group 0 3 0 1 2.50 Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Woolworths Group and Village Super Market, as provided by MarketBeat.

Woolworths Group presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.38%. Given Woolworths Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Profitability

This table compares Woolworths Group and Village Super Market’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A Village Super Market 1.15% 8.95% 3.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Woolworths Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 184 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 176 BIG W stores. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

