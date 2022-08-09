Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 553 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McCutchen Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 1,553,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,594,000 after buying an additional 690,017 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 560,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 289,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,325,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 404,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429,473. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11.

