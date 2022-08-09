Compass Financial Group Inc. Acquires 766 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.20. 18,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

