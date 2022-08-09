Compass Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.05. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $31.30.

