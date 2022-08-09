Compass Financial Group Inc. Has $12.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 329,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,530,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,989. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.48 and its 200 day moving average is $248.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

