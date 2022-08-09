Compass Point Increases Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Price Target to $28.00

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.79% from the company’s current price.

EBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $23.50 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,251. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.09. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $22.35.

Eastern Bankshares ( NASDAQ:EBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 28,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $582,644.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

