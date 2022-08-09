Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Compugen alerts:

Compugen Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of CGEN stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. 864,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,136. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. Compugen has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market cap of $101.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Compugen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,108,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,228,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,389 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Compugen by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 232,993 shares during the last quarter.

Compugen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.