Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) VP Patrick Mcgough Purchases 28,800 Shares

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) VP Patrick Mcgough bought 28,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $427,968.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,943.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,194,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,171. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.80 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 63.77%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 175.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 8.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 24,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 53.5% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.