Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.46% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDRV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDRV stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $35.23 and a 52-week high of $57.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.66.

